Another Spy Caught: Iran Asked Him To Photograph Shin Bet Chief’s Home

The Shin Bet and Israel Police announced on Thursday that an Israeli was arrested for allegedly spying for Iran.

Daniel Kitov, a 26-year-old resident of Petach Tikvah, was arrested in recent weeks after being suspected of carrying out various tasks on behalf of Iran.

An investigation by the Shin Bet and the Tel Aviv Police revealed that for several months, Kitov had been in contact with Iranian agents and, under their guidance, had carried out dozens of instances of spraying graffiti in the Petach Tikva and Rosh HaAyin areas for payment.

The investigation also found that the agent asked Kitov to photograph IDF bases as well as the home of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and was asked whether he knew any pilots in the Air Force. On his own initiative, Kitov offered to photograph the home of National Unity chairman Benny Gantz. However, he did not end up following through on any of these missions.

The investigation indicated that Kitov understood that he was in contact with an Iranian agent, partly based on searches he conducted online as well as media publications on the subject.

In one message, the agent wrote to Kitov: “Make it big, nice, good, and high quality.” Another message stated: “We have things like burning the picture of Netanyahu and photographing it.” Ki Tov replied: “I can only do graffiti. What should I write? And how much are you paying?”

The agent replied: “To write graffiti, $40. To stick posters, $2 per poster, to burn a picture of Bibi, $50 dollars. You need to write ‘Bibi is a dictator.’”

Kitov, who was caught in the act of spraying graffiti, received $7,000 for his activities.

The Shin Bet and the police noted that “intelligence and terrorist elements continue their efforts to recruit Israelis to carry out security and terrorist missions in Israel. These elements are trying to recruit Israelis through social media outreach, and we warn the citizens and residents of Israel against maintaining contact with foreign entities and carrying out tasks for them.”

“All security bodies will act to rigorously enforce the law against all those involved in such activities and call on the public to report immediately any contacts made with them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)