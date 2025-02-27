Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Dramatic Footage Of Arrest Of “100 Kilo Bomb” Terrorists

Israel Police/Screenshot

Israel Police on Thursday published dramatic headcam footage of the arrest last month of two terrorists on the way to carry out a shooting attack in Huwara who also had plans to detonate a 100-kilo bomb against IDF forces in Yehudah and Shomron.

The arrest of the two suspects, both members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, was carried out by elite Yamam officers, IDF soldiers, and Shin Bet operatives, who found two M16 rifles in their possession.

During their interrogation, the terrorists revealed that the Jenin Battalion had supplied them with a 100-kilo bomb, which they planned on using against IDF forces in Yehudah and Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



