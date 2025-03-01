Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Spurns Offer To Extend 1st Phase Of Deal; Netanyahu Holds Emergency Meeting

Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Negotiations with Hamas to extend the first phase of the hostage release deal reached a deadlock on Friday, raising questions about the fate of the surviving hostages remaining in Gaza.

Israel has conveyed a proposal to Hamas to extend the first phase of the deal by another 42 days under the terms of the previous deal that officially ended today, with additional Israeli hostages released in exchange for the release of Palestinian terrorists from Israeli prisons.

Following the breakdown in talks, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the delegation to return from Cairo and held a rare emergency security consultation on Friday night with senior security officials and ministers.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in an interview with the Qatari Al-Arabi media outlet on Shabbos morning: “We refuse to extend the first phase and there is currently no negotiations regarding the second stage. Israel bears responsibility for that as it wants to extend the deal while maintaining the possibility of renewing fighting in Gaza. Israel is evading its commitment to end the war and to withdraw completely from Gaza.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨🚨EXPLOSIVE OVAL OFFICE SHOUTDOWN: Trump, Vance, OBLITERATE Zelensky, Who Is Then THROWN OUT Of White House

Former Biden Aide Admits Campaign “Gaslighted” Americans On Age Concerns

Shas MK Dismisses UTJ’s Threat to Topple Government Over Military Draft Bill

LIVING A NIGHTMARE: Freed Hostage Eli Sharabi Recounts 16 Months of Horror in Hamas Captivity

How Did Keith Siegel Learn To Say Borei Minei Mezonos In Gaza? [VIDEO]

MAILBAG: Egg Prices Are Putting Pesach At Peril. Here’s How To Save The Yom Tov

Jared Kushner And Ivanka Refused To Defend Trump After October 7 Attack Comments, New Book Claims

Bibas Family And Other Oct. 7 Victims Sue Al Jazeera For Aiding Hamas Propaganda, Spreading Terrorist Agenda

EXPOSED: State Dept. Report Reveals How USAID Funneled Millions To Terror-Linked Groups

Hatzolah NYC Tightens Privacy with New Rule: No More Addresses Over the Radio

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network