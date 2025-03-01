Hamas Spurns Offer To Extend 1st Phase Of Deal; Netanyahu Holds Emergency Meeting

Negotiations with Hamas to extend the first phase of the hostage release deal reached a deadlock on Friday, raising questions about the fate of the surviving hostages remaining in Gaza.

Israel has conveyed a proposal to Hamas to extend the first phase of the deal by another 42 days under the terms of the previous deal that officially ended today, with additional Israeli hostages released in exchange for the release of Palestinian terrorists from Israeli prisons.

Following the breakdown in talks, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the delegation to return from Cairo and held a rare emergency security consultation on Friday night with senior security officials and ministers.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in an interview with the Qatari Al-Arabi media outlet on Shabbos morning: “We refuse to extend the first phase and there is currently no negotiations regarding the second stage. Israel bears responsibility for that as it wants to extend the deal while maintaining the possibility of renewing fighting in Gaza. Israel is evading its commitment to end the war and to withdraw completely from Gaza.”

