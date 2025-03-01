Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Publishes Video Of Yair Horn Parting From His Brother Eitan

Yair and Eitan Horn are seen in a cruel Hamas propaganda video. (Screenshot)

The Hamas terror group released a cruel psychological terror video on Shabbos showing freed hostage Yair Horn part from his brother Eitan who is still in captivity in Gaza.

The Horn family has approved the publication of the video.

In addition to Eitan and Yair Horn, the video shows Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was released two weeks ago with Yair, along with two other hostages whose faces were blurred in the video.

One of the hostages whose face was blurred was identified by his family by the tattoo on his arm as Nimrod Cohen, a 20-year-old IDF soldier abducted from his tank at the Nachal Oz base on October 7.

In response to the video, the Prime Minister’s Office released a statement on Motzei Shabbos saying: “The Hamas terrorist organization has, this evening disseminated another cruel propaganda video in which our hostages are forced to engage in psychological warfare.”

“Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda. We will continue to act relentlessly for the return of all of our hostages and until all objectives of the war are met.”

