Good News: Condition Of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Improves

B’chasdei Hashem, the condition of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, who was hospitalized on Thursday after falling ill with a severe case of pneumonia, has improved.

Family members said that over Shabbos, “the Rosh Yeshivah held tefillos in his room in at the hospital. He is expected to be released to his home in the coming days, b’ezras Hashem.”

Since Thursday, tefillos have been held worldwide for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah. Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel and the Mashgiach HaRav Binyamin Finkel traveled with a group of bochurim to Kever Rochel to daven for the Rosh Yeshivah.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of Rav Moshe Hillel ben Mindel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)