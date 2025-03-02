Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Shuts All Border Crossings

Armed terrorists of the Hamas terror group commandeer a humanitarian aid truck in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, December 19, 2023. (AP)

Israel on Sunday morning halted the entry of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and closed all border crossings.

The move came hours after the first phase of the ceasefire ended and Hamas refused a proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the truce through Ramadan and Pesach. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that the terror group would only release Israeli hostages as part of negotiations on the second phase of the deal.

“With the conclusion of the first stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel has agreed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated,

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences.”

Hamas, which regularly steals humanitarian aid for its own use, responded to Israel’s decision to withhold aid as a “violation of international law.”

“Israel decided to starve the people of Gaza,” a Hamas spokesperson said.

Israel estimates that the humanitarian aid that has already entered the Strip will last four to six months.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



