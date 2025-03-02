WATCH: Hostage’s Parents Bring Sefer Torah Into His Bedroom

Kobi and Idit Ohel, the parents of Alon, 24, who is being held in inhumane conditions in Gaza, brought a Sefer Torah in their son’s room on Motzei Shabbos as a segulah for his swift return.

Freed hostages Eli Sharabi and Or Levy revealed after their release last month that Alon suffered shrapnel injuries on October 7 to his shoulder, hand, and eye and can only see shadows from that eye.

“This is what will bring Alon home,” his mother Idit said, touching the Sefer Torah. “Endless emunah and hope.”

“One of the things that Aloni spoke about in captivity, as Eli Sharabi said, was Kiddush on Friday nights,” Alon’s mother said. “Aloni will soon recite Kiddush on Friday at home, soon, soon, soon. He must come home and recite Kiddush. And this Sefer Torah, like he requested, is what will bring him home.”

Freed hostage Eli Sharabi, 53, who was held with Ohel during most of his captivity and grew very close to him, spoke about his heartwrenching separation from him in an interview with Uvda.

“I met Alon Ohel there 14 months ago in Gaza, after 50 days in captivity, and he’s still there. He entered my heart. I adopted him from the first moment. We supported each other; we were together 24/7. I know everything about him and his family, his siblings, his parents – everything. How can we leave them behind?”

The public is asked to daven for the yeshuah of Alon ben Idit along with the rest of the hostages in Gaza.

