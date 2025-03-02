CRY FOR KLAL YISROEL: More Than Half Of American Jews Say They Rarely Or Never Daven To Hashem

The latest findings from the Pew Research Center confirm what any Yid could see with his own eyes: American Jews are more exiled from Hashem than ever before. In 2014, already a distressing 45% of Jewish adults admitted they seldom or never daven. But now the number has climbed to 58%, a staggering decline in personal connection to Hashem.

It gets worse. Fewer Jews in the U.S. even claim that religion is important in their lives. Jewish institutions—outside of the tzibbur of shomrei Torah u’mitzvos, of course—are in freefall, struggling to keep people engaged.Tthey talk about a “surge” in Jewish identity because of the horrors of October 7th, but their solution has not been to turn to teshuvah. Sadly, they think a fleeting moment of solidarity is enough to replace what has sustained Klal Yisroel since Har Sinai.

To make matters even clearer, the Pew survey shows that Jews in America daven less than nearly every other religious group. Among Muslims, only 18% say they rarely or never pray. Among evangelicals, it’s a mere 7%. The only group lower than American Jews are those who follow the New Age movement, with is shtus and narishkeit by any standards.

Perhaps the most painful statistic of all: A growing number of Jews no longer identify with Yiddishkeit at all, except as some vague cultural inheritance. Half of those in this group actually identify as Christians—a horrifying sign of the continued assimilation that has plagued us for generations.

