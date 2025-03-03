Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Philanthropist Miriam Adelson Flies 7 Freed Hostages To US To Meet With President Trump

Illustrative. President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Miriam Adelson Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in the East Room of the White House. (X/Trump)

Seven freed Israeli hostages flew to Washington on Monday ahead of a scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

As YWN reported, Eli Sharabi’s brother Sharon announced that his brother is flying to Washington to meet with Trump. Israeli media reports said on Monday that six other freed hostages joined Eli on the trip and will also meet with Trump: Omer Shem Tov, Yair Horn, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Keith Siegel and his wife Aviva, who spent two months in captivity before being released in the November 2023 deal.

The group was flown to Washington on the private plane of philanthropist Miriam Adelson, who arranged the visit. Adelson is one of Trump’s top donors and can be assumed to have considerable influence on his policies.

Adelson is known for being deeply involved in the battle to release the hostages. Walla reported on Monday that those close to her say that she is determined that Trump will do everything he can to bring back the remaining hostages.

“If my child or grandchild was abducted – I would move mountains,” Adelson said. Speaking in the inaugural episode of a podcast by her own daughter, entrepreneur Yasmin Lukatz, Adelson added: “When I’m asked how I’m doing, I say ‘fine,’ and ‘but,’ and that ‘but’ is what weighs on all of our shoulders right now.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



