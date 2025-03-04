Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“GATES OF HELL WILL OPEN:” Israel’s Deadline For Hamas: War Within 10 Days If Negotiations Fail

Speaking at a memorial event for former prime minister Menachem Begin, z'l, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz threatens Hamas that the "gates of hell will open" if the terror organization doesn't agree to release the hostages soon. (Shlomi Amsalem/Defense Ministry)

If the negotiations over the release of additional hostages from Gaza continue to stagnate, Israel will return to battle in Gaza no later than next weekend, that is 10 days, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening.

An Israeli official told Channel 12 that negotiations with Hamas over US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan for the extension of the ceasefire and the release of additional hostages are currently at a deadlock

According to the report, the 10-day deadline was chosen to coincide with the entry of the new IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir into his position and the anticipated visit of Witkoff to the Middle East. However, according to some sources, Witkoff will not visit the region unless a deal is within imminent reach.

Israel’s moves are being carried out in close coordination with the Trump administration, with the President determined to end the war in Gaza so he can pursue a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Several Israeli officials told Channel 12 that the Israeli public hasn’t grasped how important an Israeli-Saudi peace agreement is to Trump, who is determined to remove any obstacles from pursuing a deal. A senior Trump administration official reportedly told a senior Israeli official: “Kill them all to the last one. Hamas in Gaza is an obstacle to normalization.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday afternoon in the Knesset plenum: “I say to Hamas – if you do not release our hostages – you will suffer unimaginable consequences. We are now preparing for the next stages of the war.”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said on Monday: “If Hamas does not release the hostages soon – the gates of Gaza will be locked and the gates of hell will open. We will return to fighting and Hamas will be subject to IDF forces and methods they never encountered before – until a complete resolution.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



