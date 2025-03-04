After 2 Yrs. Of Biden’s Vile Boycott: Smotrich Flies To Washington To Meet With His US Counterpart

The Biden administration buddied up with Iran and gave over a billion dollars to terror-supporting entities such as the Palestinian Authority and the UNWRA, and at the same time, since Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu re-entered office in December 2022, snubbed democratically elected senior Israeli politicians and even considered sanctioning them.

One of those officials was Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who also serves as a Minister in the Defense Ministry. Despite his status as a senior and influential member of the government of one of the US’s closest allies, Biden administration officials refused to meet with him.

Now that President Trump is in office, Smotrich is no longer considered a persona non grata and received an invitation to the White House to meet with his US counterpart, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other senior Trump officials.

On his flight overnight Monday, Smotrich issued a statement saying: “The purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic cooperation between Israel and the United States, to promote joint economic initiatives, and to deepen the strategic alliance between the countries.”

“I will emphasize in my meetings Israel’s firm position in the fight against terror and the need for clear US backing for the continuation of our security activities in the war.”

“This visit serves as an additional pillar in strengthening the strategic and economic ties between Jerusalem and Washington, out of a shared commitment to the stability and security of Israel and the entire region.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)