At Height Of Israel-Iran Conflict, 7 Russian Missile Experts Visited The Islamic Republic

Seven senior Russian missile specialists visited Iran over the past year amid deepened defense ties between the two countries at the height of tensions between Israel and the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Russian missile specialists flew from Moscow to Tehran on two flights on April 24 and September 17 last year.

As YWN readers are aware, Iran carried out direct strikes on Israel on April 13, 2024, and October 1, 2024, meaning that the Russian experts’ visits were made 10 days after Iran’s first attack on Israel and two weeks before the second attack.

Reuters stated that it was “unable to determine what the seven were doing in Iran.”

A senior Iranian defense ministry official confirmed that Russian missile experts visited Iranian production sites multiple times last year, including two underground facilities.

The officials who visited Iran are very senior military officers in the Russian army, specialists in air defense, artillery, and advanced weapon development.

