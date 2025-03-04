Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Eliminates Head Of Hamas In Fierce Gun Battle In Jenin

IDF spokesperson

The IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet overnight Monday expanded the military operation to thwart terrorism in the northern Shomron to additional areas in Jenin.

The IDF stated that the operation began with the arrest of the head of the Hamas terror organization in Jenin, carried out by undercover Border Police officers and IDF forces under precise Shin Bet intelligence guidance.

A gun battle ensued during the operation, and after an intense exchange of fire, the Israeli security forces eliminated Iser Saadi, the head of Hamas and another terrorist, and arrested three wanted terrorists.

During searches of the building where Saadi was hiding, Israeli security officers uncovered numerous weapons, including an M-16 rifle, a handgun, and additional combat equipment. Additionally, another armed terrorist who attempted to attack Israeli forces was eliminated.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the IDF spokesperson reported that there were no casualties among Israeli forces during the operation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



