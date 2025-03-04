WATCH: New Footage Released Of Hamas Supporters Violently Taking Over Columbia University

Anti-Israel Group Releases Video of Columbia University Protesters Preparing for Police Clash

An anti-Israel activist organization, Unity of Fields, has released new footage showing protesters gearing up for a confrontation with law enforcement inside a Columbia University building last year. The video, filmed during the forcible occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring, depicts demonstrators barricading doors, shouting “war cries,” and chanting “free Palestine” as they prepared for a police response.

The release of the footage comes amid controversy surrounding the expulsion of a student involved in the takeover, which led to a significant police crackdown and numerous arrests. In the video, some protesters are seen hurling objects, including chairs, onto a makeshift barricade in an effort to fortify their position.

Unity of Fields claims the footage being released now is a reaction to the student’s expulsion, spotlighting their ongoing grievances.

Meanwhile, as YWN reported earlier Tuesday, the Trump administration has threatened to cut Columbia University’s funding over concerns about rising antisemitism on campus, adding fuel to the already heated situation.

The incident at Hamilton Hall last year drew widespread attention, with authorities stepping in to restore order after the protesters’ actions disrupted campus operations.

