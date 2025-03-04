Share Your ArtScroll Story & Win a VIP Tour + Exclusive Prizes!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Take part in the Artscroll/Mesorah User Survey by sharing your ArtScroll experiences and win prizes that include a complete Shottenstein Talmud set, an ArtScroll iPad, and an exclusive, one-of-a-kind visit and tour of our headquarters where you’ll share your story in a professional video!

How has ArtScroll impacted your life? Which books have inspired you the most? Your feedback will help us continue our mission of making Torah learning more accessible to all. 

To show our appreciation, we are offering an exciting opportunity to win valuable prizes for the top three winning submissions: 

Grand Prize: The ArtScroll Experience – An exclusive, one-of-a-kind visit and tour of our headquarters! Share your story in a professional video and connect with our readership and leadership in an inspiring, unforgettable experience. 

Second Prize: A complete Schottenstein Talmud set (Bavli or Yerushalmi, Hebrew or English, full-size or Daf Yomi size). Value: $3,000 

Third Prize: The ArtScroll iPad – A brand-new iPad Pro pre-loaded with the complete ArtScroll digital library and enclosed in a magnificent leather cover. Value: $1,500

Additionally, all survey participants will be entered into a raffle for one of 20 gift cards worth $50 each, redeemable on ArtScroll.com. 

Joining the survey is quick and easy! Click the link to participate now: Take the ArtScroll/Mesorah Survey  

By entering the contest, you allow us to feature your submission in ArtScroll promotional materials in print or online. You may request that your name be withheld. Thank you for being part of our story. We look forward to hearing from you! 

Submission Deadline: March 22, 2025



