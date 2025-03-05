A-G Continues Incessant War Against Chareidim: Demands Immediate Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Wednesday demanding that he immediately begin imposing sanctions on bnei yeshivos eligible for the draft.

In the letter, Baharav-Miara wrote that as of today, “the recruitment goals that were presented are not being met” and therefore “the government is required to act urgently to enforce recruitment obligations against draft-dodgers.”

She emphasized that “a significant proportion of the enforcement measures against evaders can be promoted immediately, inter alia, by a government or administrative decision alone, and a decision on this matter is in the hands of the political echelon.”

She ordered Katz to hold an urgent discussion on the matter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)