LOSERS: Democrats Hold Pathetic Signs During Trump Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

Democratic lawmakers protested President Donald Trump with multiple signs during a speech to the Joint Session of Congress that quickly turned into a partisan rhetorical brawl.

Representatives were seen holding up black signs with white letters saying: “Save Medicaid,” “Musk Steals” and “Protect Veterans,” with “False” written on the back.

As Trump entered the chamber, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, displayed a sign saying, “This is not normal.” Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas ripped it out of her hands and threw it, nearly hitting the president’s head as he walked down the aisle.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)