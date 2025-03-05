Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

LOSERS: Democrats Hold Pathetic Signs During Trump Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., holds a protest sign with fellow Democrats as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Democratic lawmakers protested President Donald Trump with multiple signs during a speech to the Joint Session of Congress that quickly turned into a partisan rhetorical brawl.

Representatives were seen holding up black signs with white letters saying: “Save Medicaid,” “Musk Steals” and “Protect Veterans,” with “False” written on the back.

As Trump entered the chamber, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, displayed a sign saying, “This is not normal.” Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas ripped it out of her hands and threw it, nearly hitting the president’s head as he walked down the aisle.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Fall of Nachal Oz: An Investigation into Israel’s Greatest Military Failure on October 7

NO MORE GAMES: Trump Vows to Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protests by Slashing Federal Funding to Schools

Shin Bet Chief Says He’ll Decide When He’s Resigning & Who Will Succeed Him

At Height Of Israel-Iran Conflict, 7 Russian Missile Experts Visited The Islamic Republic

After 2 Yrs. Of Biden’s Vile Boycott: Smotrich Flies To Washington To Meet With His US Counterpart

“GATES OF HELL WILL OPEN:” Israel’s Deadline For Hamas: War Within 10 Days If Negotiations Fail

Trump Halts All US Military Aid to Ukraine

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year

CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network