HISTORIC: Hundreds of Chareidim Daven At Rav Ashi’s Kever On Lebanon Border With IDF Escort

Approximately 800 Chareidim Jews, many from the Breslov and Shuvu Banim communities, gathered overnight Thursday to daven at the kever of Rav Ashi, the revered Amora who compiled the Gemara, located along the Israel-Lebanon border.

This group, facilitated and escorted by the IDF, marked a significant shift from previous risky attempts to reach the site. The visit coincided with the 7th of Adar, which is the yahrtzeit and birth date of Moshe Rabbeinu, a meaningful day for tefillah at the Kevarim of tzaddikim.

The kever, situated within the IDF’s Tziporen outpost on the U.N.-delineated Blue Line, has long been a focal point of yearning for Chareidi Jews despite its dangerous proximity to Hezbollah-controlled territory. This time, the IDF ensured safe access, escorting hundreds of mispallelim under tight security.

According to the Times of Israel, the IDF had initially planned for 250 participants, but the turnout swelled to nearly 800, reflecting the overwhelming desire to connect with this makom kadosh.

This legal and protected visit contrasts with past incidents reported by YWN, where groups of Chareidim crossed into Lebanon illegally to reach Rav Ashi’s kever.

On October 31, 2019, YWN detailed how a group reached the site under perilous conditions, noting its significance to both Jews and Shiite Muslims, who claim the tomb is of a Shi’ite Muslim, Sheikh Abbad, a founder of the Shi’ite movement in Lebanon who lived about 500 years ago.

Just last month, YWN reported thay 20 young men from Shuvu Banim infiltrated Lebanese territory to daven at the kever, with several detained.

Just days later, on February 23, YWN again reported another attempt by 30 Shuvu Banim members, resulting in four arrests after confrontations with security forces.

The visit on Friday morning allowed hundreds to daven shacharis at the kever without crossing into Lebanese territory illegally.

