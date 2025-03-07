IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari to Retire from Military in Coming Weeks; Appears To Be Forced Out

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday that Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief spokesman who became a familiar face during the ongoing war, will conclude his role in the coming weeks and retire from the military.

The decision, described as “agreed upon” with the new IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, is widely viewed as a dismissal.

Hagari, who took on the role of IDF spokesman in March 2023, has served for two years—a typical tenure for the position. However, sources indicate that his departure stems from Lt. Gen. Zamir’s decision not to promote him to a higher rank, despite Hagari’s high-profile service during one of Israel’s most intense conflicts.

“The chief of staff wished to express his great appreciation to Rear Adm. Hagari for his years of significant combat service for the State of Israel. Rear Adm. Hagari performed his role as IDF spokesman during one of the most complex wars in the country’s history, in a professional and dedicated manner,” the IDF stated in its announcement.

For many in the Jewish community and beyond, Hagari’s nightly briefings since October 7th have been a source of clarity and reassurance during the war against Hamas and Hezbollah. His straightforward updates, often delivered in front of two Israeli flags, kept the public informed about military operations and the sacrifices of IDF soldiers.

Yet, his tenure was not without controversy. Hagari clashed publicly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coalition members over issues like the handling of classified information related to hostages and the integration of Chareidim into the army, drawing sharp rebukes from political leaders.

Among potential successors is Col. Benny Aharon, a former commander of the 401st Armored Brigade who led his unit in Gaza. With Lt. Gen. Zamir, a former tank commander himself, now at the helm, speculation is rife that Aharon’s combat experience makes him a favored choice.

Hagari’s exit follows a pattern seen with his predecessor, Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, who was replaced in 2023 amid political tensions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)