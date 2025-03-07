FINAL WARNING: US Threatens Joint Military Action With Israel Against Hamas If Talks Fail

Tensions in the Middle East reached a boiling point on Thursday as Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the region, issued a stark warning: if negotiations with Hamas fail, the United States and Israel could take joint military action against the terrorist group.

Speaking outside the White House, Witkoff hinted at a looming deadline for diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages before Israel resumes full-scale combat operations in Gaza. When pressed by reporters for specifics, he remained tight-lipped.

“There definitely is such a date, but I’m not at liberty to discuss what that is,” he said ominously. “It’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen. I think there’s going to be some action taken. It could be jointly with the Israelis.”

While he emphasized that any military response would be “principally” led by Israel, Witkoff underscored America’s unwavering support. “Very, very strong physical and emotional support from the United States,” he added, leaving little doubt about Washington’s stance.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that it has been engaging directly with Hamas, a stunning admission marking the first time the U.S. has publicly acknowledged negotiating without regional mediators. The move signals a dramatic shift in Washington’s approach to handling the hostage crisis—one that could redefine the administration’s Middle East policy.

President Donald Trump, however, remained deliberately vague about the possibility of joint military action. When questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, he issued a cryptic response.

“You’re gonna find out,” Trump said. “Somebody’s gonna have to get a lot rougher than they’re getting.”

The diplomatic chaos deepened as conflicting reports emerged about how the U.S. was communicating with Hamas. Witkoff claimed he wasn’t sure whether Adam Boehler, the U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs, had engaged with Hamas directly or through intermediaries. Yet, Hamas officials insisted they had met with Boehler in Qatar, according to reports from AFP.

The breakdown of the ceasefire-for-hostages deal has only added to the mounting tensions. The first phase of the agreement collapsed on March 1, with Hamas rejecting Israel’s proposal for an extension. Washington subsequently offered Hamas a 60-day truce extension in exchange for 10 living hostages, according to Sky News Arabia.

Yet, despite these overtures, Witkoff remained skeptical of Hamas’ sincerity.

“They haven’t been forthright,” he said, though he expressed hope that “their behavior would improve.”

For the U.S. and Israel, time is running out. Witkoff made it clear that the priority remains the safe return of hostages, including at least one American believed to still be alive. He also stressed the importance of recovering the bodies of those who perished in Hamas captivity.

“We estimate 22, maybe 24 live bodies,” he said grimly. “We want them all back, and we want the bodies back, too. These parents, who know that their children are gone or their relatives are gone, they need those bodies. They need to go and bury their children properly.”

