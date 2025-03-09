BDE: HaGaon HaRav Zev Berlin, Ztl, Rosh Yeshivah, Son-in-Law Of HaGaon HaRav Shteinman, Ztl, Is Niftar

The Olam HaTorah in Eretz Yisrael was plunged into mourning on Sunday morning upon the news of the overnight petirah of HaGaon HaRav Ze’ev Berlin, z’tl, the Rosh Yeshivah of Gaon Yaakov Yeshivah, at the age of 83.

HaRav Berlin, z’tl, the eldest son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z”tl, suddenly collapsed in his Bnei Brak home overnight. Paramedics who arrived at the scene attempted to resuscitate him but ultimately were forced to declare his death. He had spent a regular Shabbos beforehand, attending shul and even reciting Kiddush Levanah on Motzei Shabbos.

HaRav Berlin, z’tl, was born in Yerushalayim to his father, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Berlin, z’tl, a mekurav and shamash of the Brisker Rav, z’t’l.

HaRav Ze’v followed in his father’s footsteps and spent hours with the Brisker Rebbe as a child. As a bochur, he learned in Brisk under HaGaon HaRav Yosef Dov Solevitchik, z’tl. In 1960, when HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Halevi Soleveitchik, z’tl opened his yeshivah, he was one of the first seven bochurim to join.

In 1965, he married Rochel Devorah, a’h, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Shteinman, z’tl.

In Elul of 1977, HaRav Berlin, together with HaRav Shteinman, opened Yeshivas Gaon Yaakov in Bnei Brak and spent the next decades teaching thousands of bochurim. He also delivered shiruim on Shabbos which were attended by erudite talmidei chachamim, including HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievesky, z’tl.

The shiurim he delivered in the yeshivah were compiled into a series of sefarim named ‘פירורים משולחן גבוה’.

HaRav Berlin, z’tl, was zocheh in recent years to inaugurate a new building for his yeshivah after 38 years, named after HaRav Shteinman, z’tl – Heichel Rabbeinu Aharon Leib.

The levaya began at noon on Sunday at his home on Rechov Rashbam and continued at the yeshivah, with kevurah taking place at the Ponevezh Beis HaChaim.

וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה’.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)