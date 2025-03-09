HERE WE GO AGAIN: Israeli University Heads Threaten Strike If A-G Is Fired

The presidents of eight universities in Israel published a letter on Sunday threatening to declare a strike if the government carries out its stated goal of dismissing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Last week, Justice Minister Yariv Levin finally officially initiated the process of impeaching Baharav-Miara.

“The Attorney General is a public servant and not a politician,” the university presidents wrote. “Her only ‘sin’ is that she fulfilled her role with great professionalism and courage. Therefore, the calls by ministers in the government and members of the Knesset to fire her are nothing but calls to get rid of the rule of law. Damage to the rule of law will lead to devastating damage to Israeli society, including the economy and security.”

“Therefore, if the Attorney General is fired, we will declare a personal strike,” they threatened. “We will go out to demonstrate against the move and we will call on other entities to do the same.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote a letter in response, stating: “I just answered the heads of the universities – you are confused. Threats of strikes to influence policy do not deter us. The end of democracy will not come because of the dismissal of the Attorney General, but on the contrary, the will of the people will finally be expressed. An Attorney General who acts as an opposition to the government in every action from her first day is not worthy of remaining in her position, and therefore the impeachment process has begun. She would have been better off resigning on her own initiative.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi slammed the university presidents, stating: “The Israeli academy has become a sad joke. Instead of engaging in research and teaching, university presidents are threatening to turn themselves into political activists, go out to demonstrations and call on others to join – only because the government is acting within its authority.”

“Whoever turns educational institutions into a political tool in the hands of the extreme left and uses his high position as a political ax to dig with – should not be surprised if the public asks why it needs to finance this circus. Want to be an arm of the anti-democratic camp? Do it at your expense. Resign.”

The letter was signed by Prof. Asher Cohen from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Prof. Ariel Porat from Tel Aviv University, Prof. Arie Tzaban from Bar Ilan University, Prof. Alon Chen from Weizmann Institute, Prof. Uri Sivan from the Technion, Prof. Daniel Haimovich from Ben Gurion University, Prof. Gur Alroey from the University of Haifa, and Prof. Leo Corry from the Open University.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)