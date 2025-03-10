US & Israel Agree: Trump’s Envoy’s Talks With Hamas Will Be Coordinated With Israel

Israeli diplomatic officials have spoken with Trump administration officials about the direct talks conducted by Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler with Hamas and reached “understandings,” Kan News reported on Monday morning.

Yisrael Hayom reported that Israel sent sharply worded messages following Boehler’s controversial statements to the media on Sunday and the White House ordered Boehler to clarify his remarks.

According to the Kan report, the US and Israel agreed that any talks between Boehler and the Hamas terror organization will be fully coordinated with Israel.

During Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his staff discussed the issue, informing the ministers that “this issue has been resolved.”

Previous Israeli media reports had revealed that at least some of the talks conducted by Boehler with Hamas were not coordinated with Israel, infuriating Israel and leading to a tense conversation between Boehler and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer

Boehler held interviews with several US and Israeli media outlets on Sunday, revealing that he met with Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization who was involved in planning the October 7 massacre, adding that he does not rule out further meetings with senior Hamas officials.

“I initiated the contact with senior Hamas officials. Our approach is that it is very difficult to understand the other side without sitting down with them,” Boehler said.

He responded to criticism regarding the contacts coming from Israeli sources. “I had a conversation with Minister Ron Dermer. I understand his frustration and concern about my contacts with Hamas people. I hope he understood that the reason I met with Hamas people is that there are people we and you love and care about every day.”

But Boehler also said that the Hamas terrorists he met “don’t have horns growing out of their head. They’re actually guys like us. They’re pretty nice guys.”

He added he “doesn’t care” what the Israelis think and that the US is “not an agent of Israel.” He also referred to Palestinian prisoners as “hostages.”

According to the Yisrael Hayom report, Boehler’s diplomatic approach to Hamas “was controversial within the White House from the beginning.”

