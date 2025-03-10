Fr. Amb. Friedman: “Talking To Hamas Is Beneath US Dignity;” White House Orders Boehler To Clarify Remarks

US Hostage Affairs Envoy Adam Boehler faced a strong backlash following his interviews with CNN and other US and Israeli media outlets on Sunday, during which he defended his direct talks with the Hamas terror group.

According to a Yisrael Hayom report, Boehler was ordered by the White House to “clarify his remarks” after Israel sent sharply worded messages to the US regarding his controversial statements.

Boehler posted a clarification on social media, stating: “I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people. And as President Trump has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn’t RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY.”

Senior commentator Mark Levin described Boehler’s words as “shocking,” questioning “who is this envoy?”

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman slammed Boehler’s remarks about a potential option to end the war that sharply differs from President Trump’s previously stated approach toward Hamas and Gaza.

Boehler told media outlets: “Hamas offered a ceasefire for five to ten years. Hamas will lay down its arms and the US and other countries will make sure that no tunnels are dug in the Gaza Strip. During that time, Hamas will not initiate any military activity and will not participate in political activity either. I thought it was not a bad opening offer at all.”

Friedman responded: “This past week, President Trump brilliantly presented Hamas with a binary choice: release all the hostages and surrender, or be destroyed. It is the only path to ending the war.”

“If I heard Adam Boehler correctly on the Sunday news shows, he took the unprecedented step to meet with Hamas to consider a third way — whether a deal could be struck where Hamas ‘would not be involved’ in governing Gaza.”

“A deal with Hamas is a waste of time and will never be kept. Attempting one is beneath the dignity of the United States.”

“Adam, I know you mean well but listen to your boss. The choice must remain binary.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)