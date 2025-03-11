Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Eis Tzara Hi L’Yaakov:” Gedolei HaDor Call For Yom Tefilla Against Decrees On Olam HaTorah

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau. (Shuki Lehrer)

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah published a letter on Tuesday morning calling for a yom tefillah against the Israeli judicial system’s efforts to draft bnei yeshivos.

The letter, written by the Rosh Yeshivah of Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, calls for the Yom Tefillah to take place in frum communities throughout the world on Thursday, Taanis Esther.

The letter states: “לך כנוס את כל היהודים – at a time like this, when they have declared war against the Olam HaYeshivos and they are plotting to, chalilah, draft lomdei Torah, along with many other decrees against the Olam HaTorah – the koach of Am Yisrael is only in their months and it is our duty to plead before the Creator of all worlds and to arouse His mercy on his Am.”

“Therefore, we will all gather for a day of tefillah on Taanis Esther, which is mesugal to tefillah, to come before the King, להיקהל ולעמוד על נפשנו in a tefillas rabim in all corners of the world, and to plead to Him for the entire Olam HaTorah and for each and every lomeid Torah. אבינו מלכנו בטל מעלינו כל גזירות רעות וקשות”.

“Am Yisrael in every location, men, women, and children, should gather for the recitation of Tehillim and tefilla, one a bit more and one a bit less, as long as each person directs their heart to Shamayim, and the Bnei Yeshivos should increase their limmud. And the cry of Bnei Yisrael should rise up for the Olam HaTorah and Klal Yisrael הנתונים בצרה ובשביה.”

“And Hakadosh Baruch Hu should have mercy on us and redeem us from all our troubles and may we be zocheh to a yeshuah gedolah like in the days of Mordechai and Esther. עת צרה היא ליעקב וממנה נושע, ואין לנו להישען אלא על אבינו שבשמים”.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MUSK CONFIRMS: Pro-Hamas Hacking Group Claims Responsibility For Massive Ongoing Cyberattack On X

IDF To Begin Sending 14,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos This Thursday

IDF Failed To Correctly Estimate Where Hostages Were Held In Gaza

The Truth About Hostage Release Ceremonies: Hamas Paid $200 To Each Participant

Fr. Amb. Friedman: “Talking To Hamas Is Beneath US Dignity;” White House Orders Boehler To Clarify Remarks

Mark Carney To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s Prime Minister After Winning Liberal Party Vote

This IDF Unit Shaped Israel’s Policy In Gaza; Why Was No Probe Carried Out After Oct. 7?

MAILBAG: The Numbers Don’t Lie – They Show Why The Gedolim’s Plan To Solve The Shidduch Crisis Is 100% Correct

Leftists Wage Scare Campaign In Attempt To Deter Netanyahu From Firing Shin Bet Chief

BROOKLYN: Brazen Burglar Hits The Hustle Wig, Escapes with $30K in Merchandise

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network