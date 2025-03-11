“Eis Tzara Hi L’Yaakov:” Gedolei HaDor Call For Yom Tefilla Against Decrees On Olam HaTorah

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah published a letter on Tuesday morning calling for a yom tefillah against the Israeli judicial system’s efforts to draft bnei yeshivos.

The letter, written by the Rosh Yeshivah of Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, calls for the Yom Tefillah to take place in frum communities throughout the world on Thursday, Taanis Esther.

The letter states: “לך כנוס את כל היהודים – at a time like this, when they have declared war against the Olam HaYeshivos and they are plotting to, chalilah, draft lomdei Torah, along with many other decrees against the Olam HaTorah – the koach of Am Yisrael is only in their months and it is our duty to plead before the Creator of all worlds and to arouse His mercy on his Am.”

“Therefore, we will all gather for a day of tefillah on Taanis Esther, which is mesugal to tefillah, to come before the King, להיקהל ולעמוד על נפשנו in a tefillas rabim in all corners of the world, and to plead to Him for the entire Olam HaTorah and for each and every lomeid Torah. אבינו מלכנו בטל מעלינו כל גזירות רעות וקשות”.

“Am Yisrael in every location, men, women, and children, should gather for the recitation of Tehillim and tefilla, one a bit more and one a bit less, as long as each person directs their heart to Shamayim, and the Bnei Yeshivos should increase their limmud. And the cry of Bnei Yisrael should rise up for the Olam HaTorah and Klal Yisrael הנתונים בצרה ובשביה.”

“And Hakadosh Baruch Hu should have mercy on us and redeem us from all our troubles and may we be zocheh to a yeshuah gedolah like in the days of Mordechai and Esther. עת צרה היא ליעקב וממנה נושע, ואין לנו להישען אלא על אבינו שבשמים”.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)