Minister Slams Shin Bet: “You Didn’t Have Intel Before Oct. 7 & You Still Don’t After Over A Year In Gaza”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev slammed representatives of the IDF and Shin Bet at a meeting of the security cabinet on Sunday evening, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.

The meeting was held ahead of the dispatch of an Israeli delegation to Doha for talks on a ceasefire-hostage release deal.

It should be noted that Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who last week refused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s urging to resign from his position, did not attend the meeting. It is unknown if he wasn’t invited or he chose not attend amid soaring tensions with the Prime Minister.

Regev said: “The Shin Bet had no intelligence before October 7 and you still have nothing even after a year and a half of being inside Gaza.”

“It’s untenable that we’re still maintaining a ceasefire and no hostages are being released. The Shin Bet and the IDF need to come up with creative ideas for the cabinet.”

She then turned to the Shin Bet representative and said: “I hope you will also cooperate with the investigations despite the fact that the Attorney General is protecting you.”

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Biara has already threatened the government regarding firing the Shin Bet chief, saying that it will have to stand up to legal scrutiny – in other words, she will deem it “illegal.”

In recent days, there has also been an unprecedented scare campaign targeting Netanyahu in an attempt to deter him from firing Bar.

