Hamas Sends 4-Year-Old To IDF Position In Gaza As Bait

IDF soldiers on Tuesday identified a four-year-old Gazan approaching an IDF position in the security zone inside the Gaza Strip.

Gazan civilians have been repeatedly warned not to approach the security zones at the risk of being shot and killed. The soldiers spoke to the boy who told them that he was sent to the post by “Hamas men.”

The child was returned to Gaza with the assistance of the Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit and in coordination with international organizations.

The IDF condemned Hamas for its exploitation of civilians. “It is clear to everyone that Hamas does not hesitate to use any means to cynically exploit children and civilians, turning them into tools in a war game,” said the IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee.

“This is a severe violation of every moral and international norm and the international community must wake up and act decisively against the use of children as a tool of warfare.”

Hamas often uses children for terror purposes. There have been multiple incidents in which children were sent to border crossings, used as messengers to transfer explosives, and even recruited for espionage activities for the organization.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)