HaRav Dov Landau Endorses Shidduch Crisis Solution in Meeting with Rav Uri Deutsch


In a momentous meeting of gedolei Torah in Eretz Yisroel, Rav Uri Deutsch, one of Lakewood’s foremost rabbanim, sat down with the venerated Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Dov Landau, to discuss a matter that weighs heavily on Klal Yisroel’s collective heart—the ongoing shidduch crisis.

With Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s proposal quickly gaining traction in America, Rav Uri sought daas Torah from the revered Rosh Yeshiva: Is it appropriate to ask girls to wait before entering shidduchim while encouraging boys to begin earlier?

Without hesitation, Rav Dov’s response was unequivocal: Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary solutions.

Not only did Rav Dov Landau endorse the plan, but in a resounding show of achrayus, he added his signature to the kol koreh calling for its implementation, joining a growing chorus of gedolei Torah.

The proposal—for boys to enter shidduchim earlier while girls wait slightly longer—is a bold one, a shift in the long-standing system that the gedolim backing it are not taking lightly.

With this historic haskama from one of the ziknei hador hador, the call to action has grown louder than ever.

