This IDF Unit Shaped Israel’s Policy In Gaza; Why Was No Probe Carried Out After Oct. 7?

Almost every unit in the IDF carried out an investigation regarding its failures to predict and thwart the October 7th massacre.

Even the IDF’s Logistics Directorate investigated its supply of equipment to soldiers and the Military Rabbinate investigated its process of identifying the October 7 victims. But there is one unit in the IDF that did not carry out an investigation into its role in maintaining the “conceptzia” and its failure to thwart the massacre – the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Army Radio reported on Sunday morning.

Despite its supposedly ‘technical’ role, COGAT, headed by Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, played a pivotal role in formulating Israeli policy towards Gaza in recent years.

Senior officials in the defense establishment were quoted in the Army Radio report as saying: “Maj.-Gen. Alian is one of the only generals in the IDF who not only implements policy but also shapes it.”

In the years leading up to the massacre, COGAT pushed, promoted and even convinced the political echelon of the need to advance agreements with Hamas, such as increasing the number of Gazan workers entering Israel and developing the “Gas for Gaza’ project.

COGAT was also responsible for recommending and approving the gradual entry of various types of goods into Gaza in recent years – including “dual-use” materials, some of which were used by Hamas during the October 7 attack.

For example, in June 2023, four months before the massacre, in a rare and exceptional move, COGAT approved the entry of motorcycle tires into the Strip, breaking a boycott of over 10 years due to fears of motorcycles being used for terror purposes. As is now well-known, Hamas made extensive use of motorcycles on October 7.

Shockingly, despite COGAT’s crucial errors in shaping Israel’s policy toward Gaza, no investigation of the unit took place and investigations of other IDF units did not mention COGAT’s role in shaping Israel’s policy vis-à-vis Gaza.

In response to the report, a COGAT spokesperson told Army Radio: “Contrary to the claim, the unit was included in the General Staff investigations, some of which were presented to the public. We emphasize that COGAT acted before and after October 7th to implement the policy set by Israeli governments in the Gaza Strip.”

The IDF spokesman confirmed the report, adding an official response that “no investigation of COGAT took place.”

