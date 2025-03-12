Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEW FROM TRUMP: “No One is Expelling Anyone from Gaza” [VIDEO]

US President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on Monday, Trump emphasized that “no one is expelling anyone from Gaza,” pushing back against claims of forced population transfers as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to dominate headlines.

Trump’s latest remarks, were made as Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin was in the Oval Office

REPORTER: What about the president’s plan to expel Palestinians out of Gaza?

TRUMP: Nobody is expelling any Palestinians. Who are you with?

REPORTER: I’m with Voice of America, sir.

TRUMP: Oh, no wonder.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

RAKING IT IN: El Al’s Revenue Soared To Stunning $3.4 Billion In 2024, Shattered Profit Records

HaRav Dov Landau Endorses Shidduch Crisis Solution in Meeting with Rav Uri Deutsch

Israeli Official: “Israel Is Working Toward Normalization With Lebanon”

Theatrics In The White House: Trump Advisor Claims Biden’s Oval Office Was A Fabricated Illusion

“Tsurkov Was Transferred To Iran,” Iraqi Official Claims As US Ramps Up Pressure On Iraqi PM

WATCH: Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson’s “Bizarre And Twisted” Take On Middle East Conflicts

Iranian President Pezeshkian Defies Trump On Nuclear Program: “Do Whatever The Hell You Want”

WATCH: “The 1st Litvish Rebbe:” Uproar Over Song Sung By Thousands Of Bochurim At HaRav Sorotzkin’s Son’s Chasunah

NYC Mayor, NYPD Commissioner Visit Williamsburg Hatzolah [PHOTOS]

TEHILLIM: Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Flatbush

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network