NEW FROM TRUMP: “No One is Expelling Anyone from Gaza” [VIDEO]

Speaking on Monday, Trump emphasized that “no one is expelling anyone from Gaza,” pushing back against claims of forced population transfers as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to dominate headlines.

Trump’s latest remarks, were made as Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin was in the Oval Office

REPORTER: What about the president’s plan to expel Palestinians out of Gaza?

TRUMP: Nobody is expelling any Palestinians. Who are you with?

REPORTER: I’m with Voice of America, sir.

TRUMP: Oh, no wonder.

