Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BOMBSHELL: Biden’s Signature Under Scrutiny: Autopen Use Sparks Major Questions

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 27, 2024, in Washington. Biden on Feb. 28 is signing an executive order aiming to better protect Americans' personal data on everything from biometrics and health records to finances and geolocation from foreign adversaries like China and Russia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY:

A new report has raised eyebrows in Washington, claiming that President Joe Biden may have used an autopen—a machine that replicates a person’s signature—to sign certain legislation, rather than putting pen to paper himself.

The controversy erupted after discrepancies were spotted in Biden’s signature on official documents, with some appearing too uniform to be handwritten.

The White House has not denied the allegations but insists that using an autopen is a longstanding practice among U.S. presidents for routine paperwork. Critics, however, argue it’s a sign of disengagement from a president who has faced growing questions about his leadership as his term nears its end. Sources cited in the report allege that Biden’s staff relied on the device more frequently in recent months, fueling speculation about his involvement in day-to-day governance.

DailyMail.com examined more than 25 Biden executive orders documented on the Federal Register’s office between 2021 and 2025. It found the same signature on each.

A separate examination of 25 Trump signatures on orders on the Federal Register’s website from his first and second administrations also found the signatures were all the same.

Use of an autopen allows for a mechanical devise to sign documents rather than an individual. It has been used by presidents and lawmakers for decades.

‘For investigators to determine whether then-President Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or if he even had the mental capacity to, they must first determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place,’ the Oversight Project claimed.

The conservative group questioned if it was something that could be determined with the ‘correct legal process.’



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

RAKING IT IN: El Al’s Revenue Soared To Stunning $3.4 Billion In 2024, Shattered Profit Records

HaRav Dov Landau Endorses Shidduch Crisis Solution in Meeting with Rav Uri Deutsch

Israeli Official: “Israel Is Working Toward Normalization With Lebanon”

Theatrics In The White House: Trump Advisor Claims Biden’s Oval Office Was A Fabricated Illusion

“Tsurkov Was Transferred To Iran,” Iraqi Official Claims As US Ramps Up Pressure On Iraqi PM

WATCH: Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson’s “Bizarre And Twisted” Take On Middle East Conflicts

Iranian President Pezeshkian Defies Trump On Nuclear Program: “Do Whatever The Hell You Want”

WATCH: “The 1st Litvish Rebbe:” Uproar Over Song Sung By Thousands Of Bochurim At HaRav Sorotzkin’s Son’s Chasunah

NYC Mayor, NYPD Commissioner Visit Williamsburg Hatzolah [PHOTOS]

TEHILLIM: Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Flatbush

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network