BOMBSHELL: Biden’s Signature Under Scrutiny: Autopen Use Sparks Major Questions

WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY:

A new report has raised eyebrows in Washington, claiming that President Joe Biden may have used an autopen—a machine that replicates a person’s signature—to sign certain legislation, rather than putting pen to paper himself.

The controversy erupted after discrepancies were spotted in Biden’s signature on official documents, with some appearing too uniform to be handwritten.

The White House has not denied the allegations but insists that using an autopen is a longstanding practice among U.S. presidents for routine paperwork. Critics, however, argue it’s a sign of disengagement from a president who has faced growing questions about his leadership as his term nears its end. Sources cited in the report allege that Biden’s staff relied on the device more frequently in recent months, fueling speculation about his involvement in day-to-day governance.

DailyMail.com examined more than 25 Biden executive orders documented on the Federal Register’s office between 2021 and 2025. It found the same signature on each.

A separate examination of 25 Trump signatures on orders on the Federal Register’s website from his first and second administrations also found the signatures were all the same.

Use of an autopen allows for a mechanical devise to sign documents rather than an individual. It has been used by presidents and lawmakers for decades.

‘For investigators to determine whether then-President Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or if he even had the mental capacity to, they must first determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place,’ the Oversight Project claimed.

The conservative group questioned if it was something that could be determined with the ‘correct legal process.’