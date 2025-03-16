IDF Discovers Weapons Cache in West Bank, Including Vest Marked ‘UNRWA’

Israeli forces uncovered a significant weapons cache during an anti-terrorism operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem, the IDF announced.

Among the recovered items were several bags of weapons, with one particularly alarming discovery—a vest labeled “UNRWA”, the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees. The find comes amid longstanding Israeli accusations that terrorist groups exploit UNRWA as cover for their activities.

Following the discovery, the confiscated weapons were transferred to Israeli security forces for further analysis. The IDF did not specify the types of weapons found or which terror group they are believed to belong to.

The military noted that it will continue its counterterrorism operations across the West Bank to prevent attacks and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

The Nur Shams camp has been a frequent flashpoint for clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces, with the IDF ramping up operations in response to recent terror threats.

