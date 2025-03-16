IDF Brigadier General Under Investigation After Losing Classified Documents in Parking Lot

A high-ranking IDF officer from the Southern Command is under investigation after losing highly classified documents in a parking lot outside an office tower in Ramat Gan.

According to reports, the brigadier general was on his way to a civilian meeting when the sensitive documents fell from his possession. A civilian passerby discovered them and promptly handed them over to a security guard in the building, who then alerted both the police and the IDF.

The IDF has confirmed that the documents should never have left the military base, raising concerns over protocol breaches and potential security risks. The officer is now the subject of an internal probe by the Information Security Department.

Despite the severity of the incident, military sources said that the brigadier general has not been suspended at this stage.

The IDF stated that a full investigation is underway, with officials vowing to take “appropriate steps” once the probe is concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)