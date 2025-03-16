IDF Disciplinary Actions Issued Over Purim Gunfire Incident in Gaza

The IDF has taken disciplinary action against several soldiers and commanders involved in an incident in the Gaza Strip on Friday, when reservists fired shots into the air during a Megillah reading on Purim upon hearing the name Haman.

Following an investigation, the IDF’s brigade commander issued punishments to those responsible. The company commander received a formal reprimand that will go on his record, while the platoon commander was removed from his position. Additionally, nine reservists were dismissed from combat service and sentenced to remain on base for 28 days as punishment.

The disciplinary measures come after the IDF initially removed the reservists from their duties following the emergence of video footage showing them firing their weapons into the air during the Purim celebration. While the incident reportedly occurred in a festive atmosphere, the IDF determined that the actions violated military protocol and safety regulations.

The IDF stressed that the behavior was unacceptable, particularly in an active conflict zone, and acted swiftly to uphold discipline and operational standards.

