IDF Arabic Spokesperson Orders Gazans To Evacuate Areas Near Israeli Border

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee on Tuesday morning issued an urgent warning to Gazans residing near the Israeli border to evacuate further into Gaza.

The evacuation orders indicate the IDF’s intention to expand the attack on Gaza that began in a surprise operation overnight Monday and has since been named Operation Strength and Sword.

The combat zone indicated in red on the map issued by Adraee includes the perimeter of Gaza from north to south, including the neighborhood of Beit Hanoun and the suburbs of Khan Younis.

“Warning to all residents of the Gaza Strip who are in the area marked in red, specifically in the neighborhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khuza’a, and the Abasan suburbs of Khan Younis,” Adraee wrote.

“The IDF has launched a massive offensive against terrorist organizations. These designated areas are considered dangerous combat zones! For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and Khan Younis.”

“Continuing to remain in the designated areas puts your lives and the lives of your family members at risk.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)