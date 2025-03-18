Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Home Front Command Orders Israelis To Open Shelters; School Canceled in Gaza Border Area

Illustrative. Israelis run to take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon, in Nahariya, northern Israel, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

The IDF’s Home Front Command on Tuesday morning ordered Israelis to prepare shelters across the country following the resumption of airstrikes in Gaza overnight Monday.

Col. (res) Chilik Soffer told Ynet: “In most areas, there’s no immediate threat, but every citizen must be ready to act at a moment’s notice — not just in border areas,” Soffer said. “I recommend preparing shelters everywhere. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

The cities of Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, Petach Tikva, Yavne, Ramat Gan, and Rechovot reported later on Tuesday morning that they opened their public shelters.

Following an overnight security assessment, the IDF ordered schools in the Gaza border area to cancel classes on Tuesday. Additionally, train service between Sderot and Ashkelon was suspended.

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam raised the city’s alert level and reinforced security teams.

The municipality stated: “As of this hour, there is no change in the Home Front Command’s instructions in Ashkelon and the routine in the city continues. However, it is important to continue to maintain high alertness and vigilance. We remind you that the public shelters are open and available for any eventuality.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s court testimony scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. He is scheduled to hold an urgent security meeting at 11 a.m.

