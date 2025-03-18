AMID WAR: A-G Continues Battle Against Chareidim; Demands More Personal Sanctions

The office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter on Tuesday to Defense Minister Yisrael Katz’s office demanding the “urgent” implementation of additional personal sanctions against Chareidi “draft dodgers.”

According to Baharav-Miara, the sanctions already implemented – the revocation of daycare subsidies and the suspensions of funds to yeshivos and kollelim – have not been effective. In her view, or so she claims, all that needs to be done is to implement additional personal sanctions and hordes of Chareidim will suddenly show up at recruitment centers.

The additional sanctions proposed by the Attorney General include: the denial of housing benefits such as rental assistance and aid in purchasing an apartment; the denial of Economy Ministry benefits for small and medium-sized businesses; and the denial of property tax discounts.

The letter emphasizes that the proposed sanctions do not require new legislation, meaning they can be applied immediately through administrative or government decisions.

