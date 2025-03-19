Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Intercepts Missile from Yemen as Sirens Force Millions into Bomb Shelters


The IDF intercepted a missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen early Thursday morning, preventing it from entering Israeli airspace.

Despite the successful interception, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area, sending millions of civilians scrambling to bomb shelters in the middle of the night.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service reported treating multiple individuals who sustained injuries while rushing to seek shelter, as well as others suffering from acute anxiety due to the alarm.

The attempted attack marks the latest escalation in the region as Iran-backed terrorist groups continue to target Israel. The IDF has not yet released further details on the interception, but initial reporting says that the Air Force downed the missile rather than it being intercepted by an interceptor rocket.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INSANITY! Chareidi Extremists Attack Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg and Family, Destroy His Vehicle

FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbanit Helen Yedid A”H, Mother Of HaRav Meyer Yedid

Sa’ar: “A-G Acts Against The Gov’t Like A Kamikaze Pilot Against The Enemy”

Yeshiva Nachlas Dovid Celebrates Joyous Hachnosas Sefer Torah [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

U.S. Department of Justice Accuses Forestburgh, NY, of Anti-Semitism in Housing Dispute

Hatzoloh of Rockland Undergoes Major Radio Dispatch Overhaul

Confused Terrorist Wannabe in Hamas Uniform Threatens “Zionists” in Times Square [VIDEO]

MAILBAG: How To Recognize And Help Someone Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

MTA To Phase Out MetroCards By Year’s End, Creating Challenges For Orthodox Jews Without Smartphones

ELIMINATED! IDF and Shin Bet Launch Precision Strikes, Eliminate Senior Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network