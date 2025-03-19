IDF Intercepts Missile from Yemen as Sirens Force Millions into Bomb Shelters

The IDF intercepted a missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen early Thursday morning, preventing it from entering Israeli airspace.

Despite the successful interception, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area, sending millions of civilians scrambling to bomb shelters in the middle of the night.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service reported treating multiple individuals who sustained injuries while rushing to seek shelter, as well as others suffering from acute anxiety due to the alarm.

The attempted attack marks the latest escalation in the region as Iran-backed terrorist groups continue to target Israel. The IDF has not yet released further details on the interception, but initial reporting says that the Air Force downed the missile rather than it being intercepted by an interceptor rocket.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)