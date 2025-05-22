Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Oklahoma Iman In English: “Jews Have Always Attacked Women & Children

MEMRI screenshot

An inman in the heart of Oklahoma told his congregation that throughout history, “the cowardly Jews just want to attack women and children.”

“This is how they were and this is how they will aways be,” he said during a Friday sermon in Norman, the third most populous city in the state.

MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute, which often translates similar videos from Arabic to English, published the video with subtitles—no translation needed in this case.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. Disgusting, nauseating lying Arab, unbelievable gall to tout such lies, but they are expert liers…in Oklahoma yet, infiltrating Europe and now mid America , send him to gaza. …truth is ,we dont understand, but its all Hashems will.

