WATCH: Yair Golan Pushes An Elderly Man In Kiryat Shmona

Democrats chairman Yair Golan was videoed on Thursday evening in a physical confrontation with a resident of Kiryat Shmona, during a conference in the city.

In the footage, residents of the city are seen condemning Golan for the statements he made on Tuesday, implying that “IDF soldiers kill babies as a hobby.”

Golan started yelling back at one of the protesters who called on him to remove his military ranks. Golan then approached the elderly man and pushed him.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich stated: “Yair Golan’s true and violent face continues to be revealed. It starts with calling the pioneers of Homesh subhuman, continues with inciting against IDF soldiers that they are ‘baby killers,’ and ends with physical violence against an elderly man.”

In the video below, another Kiryat Shmona resident yells at Golan to leave the city.”You’re not wanted here!” he yelled at him. “No one wants you here. Go home!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)