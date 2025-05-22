Pro-Palestinian Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Israeli Embassy Staffers in Washington, D.C.

Federal authorities have filed multiple charges against 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez in connection with the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night. The victims, identified by Israeli officials as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were killed as they exited an event hosted at the museum.

According to a criminal affidavit, Rodriguez faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well as charges of murdering foreign officials, causing death with a firearm, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.

The affidavit also details Rodriguez’s alleged motivations. During an interview with Metropolitan Police Department detectives—after waiving his Miranda rights—Rodriguez reportedly expressed admiration for an individual who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., earlier this year in protest of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Rodriguez allegedly described the man’s actions as “courageous” and referred to him as a “martyr.” Investigators say Rodriguez purchased a ticket to Wednesday’s museum event approximately three hours before it began.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter confirmed the victims were a young couple who were planning to become engaged. “The young man purchased a ring this week,” Leiter said. “He was planning to propose to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem.”

The Embassy of Israel to the United States released a statement on its official social media account, describing the shooting as a terrorist attack. “A terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC,” the statement read.

Federal and local authorities continue to investigate the incident.

