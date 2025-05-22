Hundreds Of IDF Forces Raid Village Of Terrorist Who Murdered Woman In Labor

IDF forces raided the village of Burqin, near Bruchin, in the northern Shomron on Thursday morning, according to videos posted by Palestinians on social media.

The video shows hundreds of soldiers entering the village in the early morning hours.

The terrorist who murdered Tze’ela Gaz, H’yd, while she was on the way to the delivery room, lived in Burqin. He was eliminated on Shabbos by IDF forces.

During the security forces’ activity in the village, a terrorist ran towards them holding a bag suspected of being booby-trapped. The soldiers shot and eliminated him.

The forces searched the bag and found an M-16 rifle and other weapons used to carry out the attack. Investigators from the Yehuda and Shomron District Police collected the findings to locate additional accomplices.

He was identified as Na’al Samara, who served a prison sentence in Israel in the past for Hamas-affiliated terror activities, was released in 2010, and was imprisoned again for a few days in 2019 for online incitement.

As part of the investigation by the Shin Bet, IDF forces arrested several additional Palestinians for allegedly being involved in the attack, including the head of the terror cell.

The investigation also revealed that the cell carried out three additional shooting attacks in the area in recent months, including the attack near Ariel on March 12, 2025, in which an Israeli civilian was moderately wounded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)