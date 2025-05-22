Pro-Terror Activists Sickeningly Celebrate Murder Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

The brutal murder of two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night has been met with a bloodcurdling response from pro-Hamas groups, who have hailed the killings as a “heroic attack.”

The victims, a young couple on the cusp of engagement, were gunned down by 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez as they left an American Jewish Committee (AJC) event aimed at fostering dialogue on the Gaza crisis.

Rodriguez, who shouted “Free Palestine” during his arrest, fired 21 shots at the couple, killing them in a targeted act of antisemitic terrorism.

Yet, instead of universal condemnation, pro-Hamas groups have repulsively glorified the attack. Social media posts praised the murderer as a “hero” and a “brave man,” called Israel an “enemy of humanity,” and of course, implicitly praised the act by chiming in with “Free Palestine.”

The groups many of these commenters belong to – identified by the Anti-Defamation League as including Students for Justice in Palestine and Within Our Lifetime – have a history of promoting antisemitic rhetoric and defending Hamas’s actions, including the October 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages.

