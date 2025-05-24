All Of IDF’s Infantry And Armored Forces Deployed To Gaza

The IDF has deployed all infantry and armored brigades into Gaza in a significant expansion of the operation, Kan News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

The Paratroopers Brigade, which entered the Strip in the past day, was the last to enter, joining the Golani, Givati, Nachal, Kfir, Commando, 7th, 188th, and 401st Armored Brigades, along with several reserve brigades.

Sources in the Southern Command told Army Radio that military operations are being carried out very gradually, with the use of massive engineering equipment – including bulldozers and D9s – to neutralize booby traps and explosives planted by Hamas throughout the area.

“This is systematic and slow fighting, with priority given to securing the forces,” security officials told Kan, adding that tens of thousands of Gazan residents have already evacuated from the northern Strip and Khan Younis, heeding the IDF’s calls last week.

In contrast to previous waves of the war, there have been almost no direct clashes between IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists. Security officials said that most of the terrorists fled south before the IDF forces entered the area, and any terrorists who are left are eliminated in airstrikes.

“The movement of forces is being carried out carefully, not as in the past,” the security officials emphasized. “Under the guidance of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and the commander of the Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman, we are operating according to a policy of ‘security at the expense of speed’ – air cover, gradual movement, and reducing the risk to soldiers.”

