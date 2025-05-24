Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Lev Tahor Leader To Be Extradited To Israel From El Salvador

Elazar Rompler.

A court in El Salvador has granted the request of Israel’s State Prosecution to extradite Lev Tahor leader Elazer Rompler to Israel to face serious charges of child abuse, Kan News reported on Thursday.

Rompler, who fled Guatemala after local authorities raided the cult’s complex, was arrested in El Salvador in January as he attempted to enter the country, unaware that an international arrest warrant had been issued against him by Interpol at Israel’s request.

Israel filed an extradition request for Rompler to El Salvador in February.

Rompler fled Israel in 2020 after being indicted for severe child abuse while serving as a principal of the Lev Tahor school in Canada.

(YWN's Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha'Shabbos in Israel)



