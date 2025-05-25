In Rare Incident In Gaza, IDF Soldier Is Seriously Injured In Fight With Another Soldier

In an unusual and serious incident, an IDF soldier was seriously injured on Motzei Shabbos in a fight with another soldier in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated from Gaza by helicopter to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that it occurred as soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion were resting in their compound in the Beit Lahiya area. A fight developed between two soldiers, and one soldier hit the other with a weapon and then beat him with a hot water kettle.

The brigade commander interrogated the soldier and suspended him from combat service.

A military investigation was launched into the serious incident.

