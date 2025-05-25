Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TOO LATE: After Backlash, Golan Retracts Statement: “Israel Doesn’t Kill Babies As A Hobby”

Democrats chairman Yair Golan. (Screenshot)

Democrats chairman Yair Golan on Motzei Shabbos tried to backtrack on the outrageous statements he made last week about IDF soldiers “killing babies as a hobby.”

Speaking in an interview with Channel 12, Golan said: “Of course, Israel doesn’t kill babies as a hobby. Israel has not committed war crimes in Gaza.”

He excused himself by saying that his statements were directed at the government, claiming that the goal of the war in Gaza is “political.”

He then claimed that there is no purpose of the war in Gaza, falsely stating that Hamas has already been “militarily defeated.”

The interviewer asked Golan about the harsh statements he himself made following the October 7 assault, when he advocated for starving the residents of Gaza. Golan claimed that those statements are no longer relevant.

“What was right then is not right today,” he claimed. “At the beginning of the war, I believed it was necessary to apply far more massive pressure on Hamas.”

He did not explain why these steps are no longer necessary or relevant.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Friday that due to Golan’s blood libel against Israel, he ordered the IDF to bar him from wearing the IDF uniform and entering military bases. Katz added that he will support the advancement of legislation in the Knesset that will authorize the revocation of military ranks from reserve officers for libelous statements against the IDF.

In the interview, Golan expressed defiance to Katz’s order, claiming that “the defense minister lacks the authority to deny me access to IDF bases.”

“When I need to enter bases, I’ll present my qualifications as a general and I assume they’ll me in,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Refoel Faham Z”l, Third Bochur In Horrific Jackson Crash, Niftar Shortly Before Shabbos

BIG NEWS: Gov DeSantis Signs Bill Empowering Hatzalah South Florida to Expand Life-Saving Services Across the State

Senate Report: U.S. Officials Knew of Heart Inflammation Risk from Covid Vaccines, Withheld Info

Chicago Mayoral Appointee Resigns After Backlash Over Tearing Down Israeli Hostage Poster

TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Two Bochurim Killed, 2 Critical, In Early Friday Morning Crash On Hope Chapel

Pro-Terror Activists Sickeningly Celebrate Murder Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

Trump Revokes Harvard’s Student Visa Program Over Refusal To Out Pro-Terror Students

WATCH: Oklahoma Iman In English: “Jews Have Always Attacked Women & Children

WATCH: Yair Golan Pushes An Elderly Man In Kiryat Shmona

Massive Medicare Audit Push Could Spell Trouble for Nursing Home Operators

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network