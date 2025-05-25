Dressed Like A Chareidi With A Kosher Phone: This Is How An Illegal Palestinian Was Caught In J-m

Over the past weekend, Jerusalem District Police officers carried out an operation to locate illegal infiltrators throughout the city of Jerusalem, including prosecuting those who assist them – drivers, employers, and hosts.

In one instance, patrol officers in Beit Hakerem noticed a “Chareidi” man who aroused their suspicion as he walked through the neighborhood. When the officers called out to him, the suspect began to flee, and the officers chased after him until he was apprehended.

A search of his belongings revealed a flashlight, a veil, a ‘kosher’ phone, and tear gas. A more in-depth examination revealed that he was a resident of the Palestinian town of Hizma in his 20s and was in Israel illegally.

The police also discovered burglary tools the suspect had hidden along his escape route.

The suspect was transferred to the Moriah station for questioning, and his arrest was later extended by the court.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)