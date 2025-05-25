Report: US Requested That Israel Delay Full-Scale Op In Gaza

The Trump administration last week asked Israel to postpone the full-scale ground operation in Gaza in order to exhaust negotiations for a hostage deal, two sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS [Hebrew] on Sunday.

According to the report, the request was twofold: to postpone the full operation in the Strip and to allow the continuation of negotiations that began in Qatar in parallel with the operation currently underway.

Israel has made it clear that the IDF will not withdraw from areas in Gaza it has conquered – even as part of a deal. In addition, the question of a pause within the framework of negotiations will also be more complicated.

“From the moment the operation begins, we will operate with great force and will not stop until all goals are achieved – including a voluntary emigration plan for the residents of Gaza,” Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated last week.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said last Wednesday that Israel is prepared for a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. However, Hamas has continued to insist on US guarantees for the end of the war, spurring Netanyahu to order the return of the Israeli delegation from Qatar on Thursday.

Israel insists that the Witkoff outline, which includes the release of 10 hostages and a 60-day ceasefire, is the only option on the table.

