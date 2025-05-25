Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: US Requested That Israel Delay Full-Scale Op In Gaza

IDF forces in Gaza. (IDF spokesperson)

The Trump administration last week asked Israel to postpone the full-scale ground operation in Gaza in order to exhaust negotiations for a hostage deal, two sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS [Hebrew] on Sunday.

According to the report, the request was twofold: to postpone the full operation in the Strip and to allow the continuation of negotiations that began in Qatar in parallel with the operation currently underway.

Israel has made it clear that the IDF will not withdraw from areas in Gaza it has conquered – even as part of a deal. In addition, the question of a pause within the framework of negotiations will also be more complicated.

“From the moment the operation begins, we will operate with great force and will not stop until all goals are achieved – including a voluntary emigration plan for the residents of Gaza,” Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated last week.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said last Wednesday that Israel is prepared for a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. However, Hamas has continued to insist on US guarantees for the end of the war, spurring Netanyahu to order the return of the Israeli delegation from Qatar on Thursday.

Israel insists that the Witkoff outline, which includes the release of 10 hostages and a 60-day ceasefire, is the only option on the table.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Refoel Faham Z”l, Third Bochur In Horrific Jackson Crash, Niftar Shortly Before Shabbos

BIG NEWS: Gov DeSantis Signs Bill Empowering Hatzalah South Florida to Expand Life-Saving Services Across the State

Senate Report: U.S. Officials Knew of Heart Inflammation Risk from Covid Vaccines, Withheld Info

Chicago Mayoral Appointee Resigns After Backlash Over Tearing Down Israeli Hostage Poster

TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Two Bochurim Killed, 2 Critical, In Early Friday Morning Crash On Hope Chapel

Pro-Terror Activists Sickeningly Celebrate Murder Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

Trump Revokes Harvard’s Student Visa Program Over Refusal To Out Pro-Terror Students

WATCH: Oklahoma Iman In English: “Jews Have Always Attacked Women & Children

WATCH: Yair Golan Pushes An Elderly Man In Kiryat Shmona

Massive Medicare Audit Push Could Spell Trouble for Nursing Home Operators

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network