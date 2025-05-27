INCREDIBLE ASSISTANCE: 800th U.S. Military Aircraft Lands in Israel, Bolstering Defense Efforts Amid Ongoing War

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) reported today that the 800th aircraft in a massive military airlift operation touched down in Israel on Tuesday morning, delivering critical equipment and weapons to support the nation’s ongoing war efforts.

The operation, launched immediately after the war’s outbreak, is a coordinated effort led by the IMOD’s Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) through its International Defense Transportation Unit. It involves collaboration with the IMOD’s Mission to the U.S., the IDF Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

According to the IMOD, the operation has transported over 90,000 tons of military supplies to Israel through 800 flights and approximately 140 maritime shipments. The equipment includes munitions, armored vehicles, individual protective gear, and medical supplies, all vital for sustaining Israel’s defense capabilities.

The airlift and maritime efforts are part of a broader IMOD strategy to strengthen Israel’s domestic defense production while ensuring operational continuity. “This air and maritime transport operation constitutes a critical element in maintaining operational continuity, fulfilling comprehensive IDF requirements for achieving wartime objectives, and enhancing force readiness,” the IMOD stated.

